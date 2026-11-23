The new head of the National Police Agency (NPA) vowed Monday to make efforts to earn public trust in investigations as police take on a bigger role after the recent reform to the criminal justice system.

NPA Commissioner General Kim Jong-chul made the pledge at his inauguration after Korea last month stripped prosecutors of their investigative powers, expanding the police role in criminal investigations.

"Police will regard the criminal justice system reform as not an increase of authority but an expansion of grave responsibility," he said. "(I) will ensure the new criminal justice system is swiftly established and work to make police investigations more trusted."

Kim, a former deputy NPA chief, fills the post that had been vacant for nearly two years since his predecessor was suspended from duty over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed 2024 martial law bid.

President Lee Jae Myung approved Kim's appointment Friday.