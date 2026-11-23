A court on Monday held arrest warrant hearings for eight National Election Commission (NEC) officials accused of manipulating voter turnout numbers or tampering with vote count records during the June 3 local elections.

Three officials from the NEC headquarters appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in the morning, refusing to answer reporters' questions before entering the courtroom. Hearings for the remaining five officials from regional NEC offices were set to be held later in the afternoon.

The court was expected to decide whether to issue the warrants later in the day at the earliest.

Requests for the warrants were filed Wednesday by special counsel Lee Tae-han's team on suspicions that the election officials entered false voter turnout figures while voting was under way or forged vote count sheets during the race for the education superintendent of Gyeonggi Province, with some of them allegedly involved in multiple cases.

The move marked the first time arrest warrants have been sought since an investigation began into alleged irregularities surrounding the June elections, including unprecedented ballot shortages.

According to investigators, 30 local election commissions reported inaccurate turnout numbers while polls were open, though the final turnout tallies were later corrected. The special counsel uncovered the irregularities after examining official turnout logs and questioning more than 70 election workers.

In a separate case, the team suspects an election worker in the city of Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province hid and altered a vote tally sheet for the provincial education superintendent race. The local commission is also accused of attempting to cover up the incident, which led to an inaccurate final vote count.