A Chinese man in his 40s has received a suspended prison sentence for stealing 100 admission wristbands at a BTS concert venue in Busan with the intention of reselling them at inflated prices.

According to legal sources Sunday, the Busan District Court sentenced the man, identified only as A, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, on charges of aggravated theft.

The man was charged with stealing 100 admission wristbands from an event booth set up at the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium in Yeonje District, Busan, at around noon on June 12, along with two unidentified accomplices.

According to the court ruling, A arrived at Incheon International Airport the day before the theft and met with two accomplices to plan the resale of BTS concert tickets at inflated prices.

However, the concert organizer had introduced measures to prevent ticket scalping, requiring attendees to present identification matching their mobile tickets before receiving admission wristbands. The group then changed its plan and decided to steal the wristbands for resale.

On the day of the theft, the two accomplices pretended to film inside the event booth during a staff shift change, distracting workers while A removed an entire zippered bag containing 100 wristbands that had been taped to a table.

He then handed the bag to an accomplice waiting nearby and left the scene.

During the trial, A denied the charges, saying he had merely picked up wristbands that had fallen on the ground and passed them to another person.

The court, however, concluded that the theft had been carefully planned and carried out jointly, citing surveillance camera footage, digital forensic analysis of mobile phones and conversations among the accomplices.

"The purpose and method of the crime, as well as the circumstances following the offense, were particularly serious," Judge Jang Ki-seok said.

However, the judge said the court considered that the stolen wristbands had been returned, no actual financial losses had occurred and the defendant had spent five months in detention, giving him time to reflect on his actions.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.