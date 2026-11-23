Actor Ko Kyung-pyo presented himself for questioning Monday over allegations that he rammed into a cleaning truck while driving under the influence of alcohol, apologizing for what he described as an "irresponsible" attitude.

The 36-year-old, best known for the hit series "Reply 1988," allegedly crashed into a cleaning vehicle in Seoul in the early hours of Nov. 14, while drunk driving.

He has since issued a public apology and withdrawn from public appearances.

In compliance with a police summons, Ko appeared for questioning Monday evening at the Seoul Mapo Police Station, saying, "I have nothing to say except that I am sorry."

"You have shown me so much love over the years, and (what I have done) was truly irresponsible," he said in front of reporters at the police station, bowing deeply.

Responding to reporters' questions, he said he remembers drinking heavily at the time of the incident and would faithfully cooperate with the police investigation.

The questioning lasted about 100 minutes, and Ko again apologized as he emerged from the police station, saying, "I am really sorry for repaying (the fans') attention and support in this way."

Police said Ko's blood alcohol level was high enough to warrant the revocation of his driver's license at the time of the incident.