Officials have not found any signs of foul play from the autopsy of the top scorer on this year's law school entrance exam, who was suspected of cheating, sources said Friday, one day after the 32-year-old failed to show up for a live broadcast in which he promised to prove his scholastic abilities.

Lee Jin-woo, a student at Seoul National University School of Dentistry, was found dead at a Seoul motel Thursday after facing intense public scrutiny over suspicions he cheated on the test.

The National Forensic Service conducted an autopsy on Lee's body but so far has found no evidence of foul play, according to the sources.

Lee, who scored full marks on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), faced suspicions he cheated on the test by using artificial intelligence (AI).

He was supposed to appear on a YouTube channel early Thursday to prove his academic abilities by taking a Korean language test from this year's college entrance exam but never showed up, prompting a police search.

Police found a note at the scene, believed to have been left by him. It reportedly said he was mentally and physically exhausted but made no mention of the cheating allegations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency earlier launched an investigation into Lee following complaints filed by two lawyers accusing him of obstruction of business. Police plan to continue the investigation.

Lee's academic achievements came under scrutiny following the recent admission by the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam that he had cheated with the help of AI.