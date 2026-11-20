Police on Friday referred a man to the prosecution on suspicion of killing a teenage girl alleged to have been sexually assaulted by his son, officials said.

The 59-year-old was referred to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office, according to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station.

During questioning, the suspect said he killed the teenager on impulse out of anger while asking her to submit a written statement saying she did not wish for his son to be punished, the police said.

Police placed the man under emergency arrest last week after finding the female victim dead at a house listed on Airbnb in Seoul's northeastern Seongbuk Ward. He was reportedly drunk at the time of his arrest.

The victim's parents had filed a complaint in March against the murder suspect's son, accusing him of having sexual relations with their daughter in January. The son is currently in detention for another crime.