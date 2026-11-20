President Lee Jae Myung on Friday approved the appointment of Kim Jong-chul as new commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), his office said.

Lee's approval came after a parliamentary committee adopted a report on Kim's confirmation hearing with bipartisan support earlier this week.

Kim will fill a post that has remained vacant for nearly two years since the former police chief was suspended from duty in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in late 2024.

The KNPA commissioner general can be appointed by the president without parliamentary consent following a confirmation hearing.