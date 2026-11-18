The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong for making a false statement related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 declaration of martial law.

The court upheld an appellate ruling that sentenced Cho to the prison term and a 2 1/2-year suspension of qualifications for public posts after convicting him of falsely claiming that the former president did not give orders to arrest politicians during his brief imposition of martial law.

The court ruled that the false statement violated the National Intelligence Service Act, which bans the agency's personnel from engaging in political activities.

The appellate bench had convicted Cho after reversing a district court's acquittal.

Cho was also found guilty of giving false testimony during a parliamentary hearing and Yoon's impeachment trial last year, as well as deleting phone call records.

He was indicted on charges of dereliction of duty for allegedly failing to promptly report the order to arrest politicians to the National Assembly but was acquitted at all court levels.

The top court further acquitted Cho of charges that he provided surveillance camera footage showing a then deputy NIS director's movements only to the then ruling People Power Party without providing footage of his own movements to the then main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.