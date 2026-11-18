Special counsel seeks arrest warrants for 8 NEC officials over alleged misconduct in June local elections
Summary
A special counsel team sought arrest warrants Wednesday for eight National Election Commission officials over alleged misconduct during the June local elections. Three officials work at NEC headquarters and five at regional offices; investigators accuse them of entering false turnout figures or forging vote count sheets in the Gyeonggi Province education superintendent election. The team cited risks of flight and evidence destruction and said the alleged conduct undermined trust in voting rights and election fairness.
Key Facts
- The special counsel team was launched in September to investigate ballot shortages, alleged mismanagement and possible data manipulation by the election watchdog.
- Investigators said 30 local election commissions entered false turnout figures while voting was underway, although the final turnout numbers were recorded accurately.
- The team reviewed official turnout logs and questioned more than 70 election workers to uncover the turnout irregularities.
- Investigators suspect a Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, election worker concealed and altered a vote count sheet, resulting in an incorrect final count.
- The team raided the Gyeonggi provincial and Gwangju city election commissions on Nov. 10 to secure evidence related to the vote count allegations.
A special counsel team sought warrants Wednesday to arrest eight National Election Commission (NEC) officials, marking the first time arrest warrants have been sought since the investigation began into ballot shortages in June's local elections.
The eight officials, three from the NEC headquarters and five from its regional offices, were accused of entering false voter turnout numbers while voting was underway or forging vote count sheets during the election for education superintendent of Gyeonggi Province, special counsel Lee Tae-han's team said during a press briefing.
The request marks the first such legal action since Lee's team was launched in September. The team was formed to investigate widespread ballot shortages during the June elections, alongside broader allegations of mismanagement and data manipulation by the election watchdog.
"This case carries significant criminal gravity, given that it undermined public trust in voting rights and the fairness of elections, which form the foundation of democracy," assistant special counsel Kim Jin-woo told reporters, citing risks of flight and evidence destruction as reasons for requesting the warrants.
According to the investigation, 30 local election commissions entered false voter turnout figures during the voting process, though the final turnout numbers were later recorded accurately. Investigators uncovered the irregularities after reviewing official turnout logs and questioning more than 70 election workers.
Separately, the special counsel team suspects that a local election worker in the city of Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province concealed and altered a vote count sheet for the provincial education superintendent election. The local commission is accused of trying to cover up the incident, which resulted in an incorrect final vote count.
To secure evidence regarding the Gyeonggi vote count allegations, investigators raided the Gyeonggi provincial and Gwangju city election commissions on Nov. 10.
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