Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho was acquitted Wednesday of charges of obstructing a National Assembly vote to lift former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in late 2024, when he was the floor leader of the then ruling People Power Party (PPP).

The Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict in the case against Choo, who stood trial on charges of playing a key role in Yoon's alleged insurrection.

Choo was accused of changing the venue of an emergency party meeting three times on Dec. 3, 2024, after Yoon declared martial law, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote on ending the emergency decree. Of the 108 PPP lawmakers, 90 were unable to attend the vote to lift the martial law at the time.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had requested a 20-year prison term for Choo. Choo, however, maintained his innocence, saying he had no prior knowledge of the martial law imposition and had received no request from Yoon to block the National Assembly vote.

The court said it was difficult to conclude that Yoon had asked the defendant to block the vote to lift martial law. Even if Yoon had made such a request, the evidence presented by the special counsel was insufficient to establish that the defendant had agreed to it, the court noted.