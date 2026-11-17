Top scorer of tax accountant exam apologizes for cheating before police questioning
Summary
Han apologized Tuesday in western Seoul for cheating on this year’s certified tax accountant exam as he appeared at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning. He had admitted Sunday to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to achieve top marks, prompting public outcry and concerns about cheating in national exams. Han said he would tell investigators the truth and take responsibility, but did not say whether he acted alone or how he prepared the equipment. His appearance came days before Thursday’s national college entrance exam.
Key Facts
- Han scored a near-perfect mark in the first round of the certified tax accountant exam.
- He submitted police a statement describing how he cheated and the devices allegedly used.
- Han said he would not hide what he had done and would tell the investigative authorities the truth.
- His admission followed scrutiny of scores many considered unrealistically high.
The top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam apologized Tuesday for cheating on the test as he appeared before police to undergo questioning.
The man, surnamed Han, admitted Sunday to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to score top marks on the exam, sparking public outcry and concerns over cheating in national exams.
"I am truly sorry to those who prepared for the exam and those involved," he told reporters at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's office in western Seoul. "I will not hide what I did and will tell the truth to investigative authorities."
He said he would take responsibility for his actions but did not answer questions about whether he acted alone and how he prepared the equipment to cheat on the test.
The suspect, who scored a near perfect score in the first round of the exam, made the admission after facing scrutiny over what many saw as unrealistically high scores.
He has submitted a statement detailing how he cheated on the exam, as well as the devices allegedly used in the scheme, to police.
His confession came just days before the national college entrance exam is set to take place Thursday, deepening concerns about cheating using smart devices and AI.
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