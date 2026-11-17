The top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam apologized Tuesday for cheating on the test as he appeared before police to undergo questioning.

The man, surnamed Han, admitted Sunday to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to score top marks on the exam, sparking public outcry and concerns over cheating in national exams.

"I am truly sorry to those who prepared for the exam and those involved," he told reporters at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's office in western Seoul. "I will not hide what I did and will tell the truth to investigative authorities."

He said he would take responsibility for his actions but did not answer questions about whether he acted alone and how he prepared the equipment to cheat on the test.

The suspect, who scored a near perfect score in the first round of the exam, made the admission after facing scrutiny over what many saw as unrealistically high scores.

He has submitted a statement detailing how he cheated on the exam, as well as the devices allegedly used in the scheme, to police.

His confession came just days before the national college entrance exam is set to take place Thursday, deepening concerns about cheating using smart devices and AI.