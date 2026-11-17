The prosecution said Tuesday it will take stern action against cheating with smart devices on exams in the wake of a high-profile cheating scandal involving artificial intelligence (AI).

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said it instructed prosecutors to seek, in principle, formal trials against those caught cheating with generative AI or smart devices, effectively ruling out lighter measures like suspended indictments.

Prosecutors will also actively seek arrest warrants and prison sentences in cheating cases that involve multiple people in an organized way or those that pose a major societal impact.

The top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted Sunday to cheating on the test using generative AI, sparking widespread outcry and calls for tough punishment against cheaters.



