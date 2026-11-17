Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has denied allegations that she influenced K-pop girl group NewJeans to terminate its exclusive contract with the agency, after police referred her to prosecutors on suspicion of breach of trust.

Ooak Records, the agency currently headed by Min, said in an official statement Monday that Min had played no role in prompting the group's decision to end its contract with ADOR.

"Min did not exercise any influence whatsoever to induce NewJeans to decide to terminate its contract," the company said.

Min's side pointed to an earlier decision by Seoul's Yongsan Police Station not to refer a separate case involving allegations of occupational breach of trust and an attempted takeover of management control to prosecutors.

"Given the company's shareholding structure, Min neither attempted to seize management control nor planned or took steps to commit any breach of trust," it said.

The agency also said that conflicting conclusions reached by different investigative authorities over the same allegations would be thoroughly addressed during the prosecution's investigation.

Min's side also raised questions about how the latest police decision was reported, saying a media outlet published the news unusually quickly despite Min herself having received no notification of the referral.

"It is highly unusual and questionable that, just minutes after a particular media outlet contacted us for comment when even the suspect herself was completely unaware of the referral, the story was published through the editorial desk and an English-language version was released almost immediately," the company said.

"It is difficult to understand how the investigative authorities' preliminary conclusions and details of the allegations could have been reported so quickly by a particular media outlet before the person concerned had even received official notification of the investigation's outcome."

Citing regulations governing the disclosure of investigative information, Min's side called for an examination of whether the information had been improperly leaked.

"The circumstances under which investigative information was leaked and made public without following formal procedures must be examined to determine whether regulations were violated," it said.

"We cannot help but strongly suspect possible collusion with certain parties regarding the timing and circumstances of the leak to the media."

Min's side said it hoped the disclosure of unverified investigative information would not obscure the truth and that the facts would be established through objective evidence during the prosecution's investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

Earlier Monday, Seoul's Mapo Police Station said it had referred Min to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office on suspicion of occupational breach of trust without detention.

Police concluded that Min had exerted influence over NewJeans members during the process in which they notified ADOR of their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts in 2024.

Two former ADOR vice presidents, identified only by their surnames Lee and Shin, were not referred to prosecutors after police determined that they had little involvement in the case and found insufficient grounds to pursue charges.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.