Those in their 10s were behind 44.6 percent of all cyber sex crimes over the past year, the largest among age groups, with teenagers also responsible for more than half of deepfake crimes and crimes involving sexually exploitative images of minors, police said Monday.

A total of 3,479 cyber sex crime suspects were registered in the police crime database between November 2025 and October 2026, and teenagers accounted for the largest share at 44.6 percent, or 1,552 individuals, followed by those in their 20s at 31.6 percent, 30s at 14.2 percent, 40s at 6.4 percent and those aged 50 or older at 3.2 percent, according to the police.

In particular, teenagers accounted for 59.5 percent of all suspects accused of creating deepfake images and 55.9 percent of those who produced content sexually exploiting minors.

During the same period, 4,411 digital sex crimes were reported, with child and youth sexual exploitation material accounting for the largest portion at 1,314 cases, or 29.8 percent. Deepfake images came next at 26.5 percent, followed by illegally filmed footage and other illegal sexual content at 25.3 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.

An intensive crackdown on cyber sex crimes over the past year has led to the apprehension of 3,430 people, 147 of whom have been formally arrested, according to the National Office of Investigation.

To cut off distribution networks, the office said it focused on tracking down operators of illegal websites, apprehending 38 key suspects and formally arresting 16 of them.

They also froze 3.35 billion won ($2.51 million) in criminal proceeds. Compared with the annual average between 2023 and 2025, apprehensions of illegal website operators rose 5.7-fold, while frozen criminal assets increased 3.4-fold.

The police have shut down or deleted original content from about 70 illegal websites linked to the apprehended operators through international cooperation. They now plan to track down overseas-based operators through a transnational task force.

As teenagers represent a high share of both offenders and victims, police also said they plan to broaden case-based education for students and parents, while also increasing school visits by designated police officers and cybercrime prevention instructors.