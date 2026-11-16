The Supreme Court said Monday it will deliver its verdict this week on charges that former first lady Kim Keon Hee was involved in a stock price manipulation scheme, among other offenses.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, with the case also involving charges that former President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church and received free opinion poll results from a self-proclaimed power broker.

An appellate court sentenced Kim to four years in prison and a fine of 50 million won ($37,500) after convicting her of the stock manipulation and luxury gift charges.

She was acquitted of the opinion poll charge.

The Supreme Court had initially planned to deliver its verdict in July, but postponed the ruling after a district court convicted Yoon of the same opinion poll charge, and referred Kim's case to its full bench.

Yoon, who has also been standing multiple trials, will receive the Supreme Court's verdict on a perjury case later this month.

The court said it has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Nov. 26 at 10:15 a.m.

The case centers on charges the former president gave false testimony during former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's insurrection trial last November by claiming he had intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law in December 2024, independently of Han's suggestion.

Yoon was acquitted of the charge in both the first-instance and appellate trials.