Supreme Court to rule on ex-first lady's corruption case Thursday
Summary
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict Thursday at 4 p.m. on former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s corruption case, which includes charges involving stock price manipulation, luxury gifts and free opinion poll results. An appellate court sentenced Kim to four years in prison and fined her 50 million won after convicting her of stock manipulation and accepting luxury gifts, while acquitting her of the opinion poll charge. The Supreme Court postponed its planned July ruling and referred the case to its full bench after a district court convicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of the same opinion poll charge. Yoon is due to receive a Supreme Court verdict on a separate perjury case on Nov. 26.
Key Facts
- The appellate court’s fine of 50 million won was reported as equivalent to $37,500.
- The Supreme Court initially planned to rule on Kim’s case in July before postponing the decision.
- Yoon’s perjury case concerns testimony at former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s insurrection trial last November about whether Yoon intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law in December 2024.
- Yoon was acquitted of the perjury charge in both the first-instance and appellate trials.
The Supreme Court said Monday it will deliver its verdict this week on charges that former first lady Kim Keon Hee was involved in a stock price manipulation scheme, among other offenses.
The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, with the case also involving charges that former President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church and received free opinion poll results from a self-proclaimed power broker.
An appellate court sentenced Kim to four years in prison and a fine of 50 million won ($37,500) after convicting her of the stock manipulation and luxury gift charges.
She was acquitted of the opinion poll charge.
The Supreme Court had initially planned to deliver its verdict in July, but postponed the ruling after a district court convicted Yoon of the same opinion poll charge, and referred Kim's case to its full bench.
Yoon, who has also been standing multiple trials, will receive the Supreme Court's verdict on a perjury case later this month.
The court said it has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Nov. 26 at 10:15 a.m.
The case centers on charges the former president gave false testimony during former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's insurrection trial last November by claiming he had intended to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law in December 2024, independently of Han's suggestion.
Yoon was acquitted of the charge in both the first-instance and appellate trials.
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