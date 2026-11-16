Korea’s drug safety agency has flagged 571 online posts illegally selling or promoting prescription drugs under misleading labels such as “study-enhancing drugs” and “exam pills,” warning students and parents against buying medication from unverified sources ahead of Thursday’s national college entrance exam.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Monday that it had identified the posts during an inspection conducted from Oct. 26-30 and requested that relevant authorities block access to the websites and social media accounts.

Of the total, 553 posts involved methylphenidate, a controlled substance prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, while the remaining 18 promoted or offered prescription drugs containing propranolol, which are sometimes marketed as “exam pills” or “interview pills.”

Methylphenidate can cause anxiety, headaches, nausea, hallucinations, delayed growth and increased heart rate when used outside its approved indications, the ministry said.

Propranolol, a beta blocker prescribed for cardiovascular conditions including arrhythmia, angina and hypertension, can cause drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, low blood pressure upon standing and an abnormally slow heart rate.

The ministry said it had identified 2,536 illegal online posts involving methylphenidate through October, following monitoring campaigns in May, August and October, alongside ongoing surveillance.

The ministry also conducted its first special inspection of online sales and advertising of propranolol-containing drugs, seeking to prevent illegal distribution targeting students preparing for the Nov. 19 College Scholastic Ability Test.

It warned that medicines sold through unauthorized online channels may have unknown origins, lack verified safety and efficacy, or be counterfeit.

The ministry also stressed that purchasing methylphenidate online, or taking medication prescribed or purchased by family members or acquaintances, violates Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

Under the law, individuals who possess, use, distribute or sell psychotropic substances illegally can face up to five years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won ($37,400).

“There is no such thing as a ‘study-enhancing drug’ or an ‘exam pill,’” the ministry said, urging consumers to obtain prescription medication only through proper medical consultations and avoid misuse.

The agency said it would strengthen inspections of illegal online drug sales and promotions, particularly during periods when public interest in specific medicines increases, to protect consumers and promote safe medication practices.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.