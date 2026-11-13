



A member of the family that founded conglomerate LG Group has been repatriated from Cambodia eight years after leaving Korea to escape an investigation into stock manipulation charges, police said Friday.

Koo Bon-hyun, a nephew of the late LG Group honorary chairman Koo Cha-kyung, was detained upon arriving in the country Monday to undergo an investigation on suspicion of violating the Capital Markets Act, embezzlement and breach of trust, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The 57-year-old left for the Netherlands in 2018 amid suspicions that he made illegal profits of 14.5 billion won ($10.9 million) by disclosing false information about a KOSDAQ-listed company he had acquired without capital.

He is also accused of embezzling 4.6 billion won from the firm, including for entertainment expenses.

Police obtained a detention warrant for Koo in 2019 and requested that Interpol issue a Red Notice for him. Cambodian police apprehended him in September and repatriated him back to Korea this week. He was formally arrested Wednesday under a court-issued warrant.

In 2012, Koo received a finalized sentence of three years in prison in a separate stock manipulation case.