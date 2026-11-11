Kim Soo-hyun testifies in trial of YouTuber accused of spreading false allegations
Summary
Actor Kim Soo-hyun testified Wednesday at the Seoul Central District Court in the trial of Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, who is accused of spreading false claims about the actor’s private life. Kim’s testimony was held behind closed doors because the case involves alleged violations of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act. The allegations that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor led him to suspend his entertainment activities. Police later cleared Kim Soo-hyun of allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making false accusations, while Kim Se-ui denies the charges against him.
Key Facts
- The first hearing was held by Criminal Division 26 of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung.
- Kim Soo-hyun arrived at the courthouse at around 1:40 p.m. and entered through a separate passage rather than the main entrance where reporters were waiting.
- Kim Se-ui faces charges including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and violations of laws against sexual violence and stalking.
- Prosecutors accused Kim Se-ui of distributing an AI-manipulated recording purporting to feature Kim Sae-ron’s voice and threatening Kim Soo-hyun.
- Kim Se-ui was indicted in June while in custody and denies all charges.
Actor Kim Soo-hyun appeared in court Wednesday as a witness in the trial of Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, who was indicted while in custody on charges of spreading false information about the actor's private life.
The Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 26, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, held the first hearing in Kim Se-ui's trial on Wednesday. He faces charges including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and violations of laws against sexual violence and stalking.
Kim Soo-hyun arrived at the courthouse at around 1:40 p.m. to testify. However, he entered the courtroom through a separate passage rather than the main entrance, where reporters were waiting.
His testimony was conducted behind closed doors because the case involves alleged violations of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act.
The trial stems from controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun's private life that erupted last year.
At the time, Garo Sero Research Institute, operated by Kim Se-ui, alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The allegations spread widely online, placing Kim Soo-hyun at the center of controversy and prompting him to suspend his entertainment activities.
However, the case took a turn after police cleared Kim Soo-hyun of allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making false accusations, deciding not to refer the case to prosecutors.
Meanwhile, Kim Se-ui, who had raised the allegations, was indicted while in custody on charges including defamation.
Prosecutors also accused Kim Se-ui of distributing an AI-manipulated recording purporting to feature Kim Sae-ron's voice and threatening Kim Soo-hyun.
Kim Se-ui was indicted in June and currently denies all charges.
This article from Hankook Ilbo was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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