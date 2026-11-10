Top court schedules another deliberation for ex-PM's martial law trial, raising likelihood of release

The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled another deliberation session on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's appeal on insurrection charges, raising the likelihood of his release when his detention period runs out next week.

The top court said it would hold the second deliberation round on Han's appeal on Nov. 19, a day before his six-month detention period expires over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Given the schedule, Han, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an appellate court, is likely to be released when his detention period runs out as it can no longer be extended.

Supreme Court proceedings for Han's appeal have been drawn out after the court referred the case to its full bench in August, citing the public's high interest and its historical importance.

A Seoul district court sentenced Han to a 23-year prison term in January after convicting him of multiple charges, including playing a key role in an insurrection under Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

An appeals court reduced his sentence to 15 years in May after overturning his conviction on some charges.

The Supreme Court also scheduled a deliberation session for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's appeal on insurrection charges the same day as Han's case on Nov. 19.

Lee has been sentenced to nine years in prison by an appellate bench over his role in Yoon's martial law bid. His detention period is scheduled to expire on Dec. 18.



