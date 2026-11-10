A special counsel team said Tuesday it suspects a National Election Commission (NEC) employee concealed and forged a vote tally sheet during the election for education superintendent of Gyeonggi Province in June.

Investigators were sent to the Gyeonggi provincial election commission and the election commission in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, earlier in the day to execute a search and seizure warrant and verify the suspicions, according to the team led by independent counsel Lee Tae-han.

The team suspects the employee of the Gwangju election commission concealed and forged the vote tally sheet, which the local commission sought to cover up, leading to an incorrect final tally.

Lee's team has been investigating various suspected irregularities involving the NEC after it was launched in early September to look mainly into what led to the unprecedented ballot shortages in June's nationwide local elections.



