A special counsel team searched two ballot counting machine companies Monday over suspected collusion to win contracts from the election watchdog, officials said.

The team, led by special counsel Lee Tae-han, carried out the search and seizure at the companies' offices and the residences of their owners for alleged violations of the fair trade law.

Lee's team has detected signs of collusion after determining the National Election Commission (NEC) spent around 17.5 billion won ($13 million) over roughly a decade by repeatedly renting ballot counting machines from the two firms.

The team raided the NEC last month to secure evidence related to the allegations of collusion.

The special counsel team was launched in September to investigate the unprecedented shortage of ballots during the June 3 local elections, as well as other allegations of misconduct and mismanagement faced by the NEC.