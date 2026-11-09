Seoul Station Plaza has been designated as a no-drinking zone starting Monday, officials said, amid concerns and complaints over homeless people drinking and causing discomfort to passersby.

Seoul's Jung and Yongsan ward offices, which jointly oversee the area, announced that a total outdoor space of about 20,000 square meters around Seoul Station has been designated as an alcohol-free zone.

Violators will be fined 50,000 won ($37) after a grace period ends on Feb. 28, officials said.

The plaza has long been considered one of Seoul's main areas where homeless people gather and free meals are offered. Passersby have frequently complained about rowdy behavior by drinkers even during the daytime.

During the grace period, local authorities plan to install directional signs and banners around the plaza while conducting on-site promotional campaigns to encourage voluntary public participation.

Later Monday, officials from the ward offices, police and the national train operator Korea Railroad Corp. will jointly host a campaign and distribute leaflets to inform citizens of the new policy.