Court issues arrest warrant for woman accused of stabbing doctor at hospital

A Seoul court on Saturday issued a warrant to formally arrest a woman for allegedly stabbing and injuring a doctor at Severance Hospital in western Seoul.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant for the woman in her 50s on charges of attempted murder, citing the risk of flight.

The woman was apprehended Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a psychiatry professor with a knife at Severance Hospital. The doctor sustained injuries to his face and hand.

Arriving in court for an arrest warrant hearing, the suspect rambled that Severance Hospital's psychiatry department did not provide her with internal medicine treatment in 2018 and caused her diabetes, when asked by reporters about the motive of her attack.

According to sources, the woman was not a patient waiting for psychiatry treatment at the hospital.

The doctor sustained a wound measuring around 5 centimeters and was taken to an emergency room for treatment. The injury was not life-threatening.