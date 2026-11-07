Court issues arrest warrant for woman accused of stabbing doctor at hospital
Summary
The Seoul Western District Court issued an arrest warrant Saturday for a woman in her 50s accused of stabbing a doctor at Severance Hospital in western Seoul. She faces an attempted murder charge, and the court cited a risk of flight. The doctor suffered injuries to his face and hand, including a wound about 5 centimeters long, but the injury was not life-threatening.
Key Facts
- The woman was apprehended Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a psychiatry professor with a knife.
- At her arrest warrant hearing, she said the hospital’s psychiatry department had failed to provide internal medicine treatment in 2018 and caused her diabetes.
- Sources said the woman was not a patient waiting for psychiatry treatment at the hospital.
- The doctor was taken to an emergency room for treatment.
A Seoul court on Saturday issued a warrant to formally arrest a woman for allegedly stabbing and injuring a doctor at Severance Hospital in western Seoul.
The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant for the woman in her 50s on charges of attempted murder, citing the risk of flight.
The woman was apprehended Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a psychiatry professor with a knife at Severance Hospital. The doctor sustained injuries to his face and hand.
Arriving in court for an arrest warrant hearing, the suspect rambled that Severance Hospital's psychiatry department did not provide her with internal medicine treatment in 2018 and caused her diabetes, when asked by reporters about the motive of her attack.
According to sources, the woman was not a patient waiting for psychiatry treatment at the hospital.
The doctor sustained a wound measuring around 5 centimeters and was taken to an emergency room for treatment. The injury was not life-threatening.
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