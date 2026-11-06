A court on Friday temporarily suspended a 201.1 billion-won ($147.74 million) fine imposed on e-commerce giant Coupang Corp. over unauthorized collection of user data, officials said.

Coupang had earlier filed a lawsuit seeking to cancel the penalty surcharges levied by the Personal Information Protection Commission for collecting the online activity records of about 11.17 million users and storing them in its database without consent.

At the same time, Coupang also filed for an injunction against the fine.

The Seoul Administrative Court granted Coupang's injunction request Friday and suspended the execution of the fine until 30 days after the first verdict in the main lawsuit seeking the cancellation of the surcharges is made, citing concern the penalty could cause irrecoverable damage to the company.

Separately, the commission had fined Coupang 423.6 billion won over a data breach affecting more than 37 million users — the largest fine ever handed down by the privacy regulator to a single firm.

Coupang filed an injunction request to suspend the fine, but a different panel of the court rejected the request Thursday.