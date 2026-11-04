Police arrest 80 high-risk offenders in relationship-based crime review

Police said Wednesday they have conducted a comprehensive review of about 44,000 cases involving relationship-based crime, such as stalking and domestic violence, and placed under custody 80 individuals identified as high-risk offenders.

The 12-day review, which began Oct. 19, covered 44,540 cases, according to the Korean National Police Agency. They included 43,712 existing cases, such as those currently under investigation, individuals subject to high-risk monitoring, stalking reports that had previously been closed at the scene and cases involving ongoing safety measures.

The police classified 5,068, or 32 percent, of the 15,840 cases currently under investigation as high-risk. Regarding high-risk offenders, police requested 376 arrest warrants, of which 80, or 21.3 percent, were issued by courts. They also requested 321 orders for the attachment of electronic monitoring devices, of which 104, or 32.4 percent, were approved by courts.

In southeastern North Gyeongsang Province, police confirmed an additional offense after a man visited his wife in violation of a restraining order and threatened her with a weapon. Although the victim did not want her husband to be punished, police sought an arrest warrant, which was subsequently issued.

In Seoul, a suspect who visited a stalking victim was caught in the act and additionally charged with attempted murder after a weapon and work gloves were found in his vehicle.

In southeastern South Gyeongsang Province, a domestic violence offender whose arrest warrant had been rejected twice was found to have committed additional crimes and was subsequently arrested.