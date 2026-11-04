Police arrest 80 high-risk offenders in relationship-based crime review
Summary
The Korean National Police Agency reviewed 44,540 relationship-based crime cases over 12 days beginning Oct. 19 and identified 80 high-risk offenders who were taken into custody. The review covered stalking and domestic violence cases, including ongoing investigations and cases with safety measures in place. Police also sought arrest warrants and electronic monitoring orders, with courts approving some requests. The review uncovered additional offenses in cases in North Gyeongsang, Seoul and South Gyeongsang.
Key Facts
- The review included 43,712 existing cases, such as cases under investigation, high-risk monitoring cases, previously closed stalking reports and cases with ongoing safety measures.
- Police classified 5,068 of the 15,840 cases under investigation as high-risk, a figure reported as 32 percent.
- Courts issued 80 of the 376 arrest warrants requested by police, or 21.3 percent.
- Courts approved 104 of the 321 requested electronic monitoring orders, or 32.4 percent.
- In South Gyeongsang, police arrested a domestic violence offender after finding additional crimes, following two earlier rejections of an arrest warrant.
Police said Wednesday they have conducted a comprehensive review of about 44,000 cases involving relationship-based crime, such as stalking and domestic violence, and placed under custody 80 individuals identified as high-risk offenders.
The 12-day review, which began Oct. 19, covered 44,540 cases, according to the Korean National Police Agency. They included 43,712 existing cases, such as those currently under investigation, individuals subject to high-risk monitoring, stalking reports that had previously been closed at the scene and cases involving ongoing safety measures.
The police classified 5,068, or 32 percent, of the 15,840 cases currently under investigation as high-risk. Regarding high-risk offenders, police requested 376 arrest warrants, of which 80, or 21.3 percent, were issued by courts. They also requested 321 orders for the attachment of electronic monitoring devices, of which 104, or 32.4 percent, were approved by courts.
In southeastern North Gyeongsang Province, police confirmed an additional offense after a man visited his wife in violation of a restraining order and threatened her with a weapon. Although the victim did not want her husband to be punished, police sought an arrest warrant, which was subsequently issued.
In Seoul, a suspect who visited a stalking victim was caught in the act and additionally charged with attempted murder after a weapon and work gloves were found in his vehicle.
In southeastern South Gyeongsang Province, a domestic violence offender whose arrest warrant had been rejected twice was found to have committed additional crimes and was subsequently arrested.
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