Hotel manager accused of tricking BTS fan into canceling booking, reselling rooms at 7 times the price

A hotel manager in Busan has been referred to prosecutors on fraud charges after allegedly tricking a guest into canceling a reservation for a BTS concert weekend, then reselling rooms at up to seven times their normal rates.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Unit said Wednesday that it had referred the manager, a person in their 50s, to prosecutors without detention.

According to police, the manager allegedly contacted a guest in mid-May who had booked a hotel room at the regular rate in mid-January to attend BTS concerts scheduled for June 12 and 13 in Busan.

The manager, who was responsible for handling reservations and cancellations, allegedly falsely told the guest that the hotel had been overbooked.

"We have dozens of overbooked reservations right now, so there's nothing we can do. Please cancel your reservation through the booking website," the manager allegedly told the guest.

However, a police investigation, including a search and seizure operation and interviews with people involved, found that rooms were still available for sale at the time.

Although the hotel had experienced overbooking in mid-January, shortly after BTS announced its Busan concerts, the problem had been resolved about a month later.

Unaware of this, the guest believed the manager's explanation, canceled the reservation and had to find alternative accommodation.

Police found that the hotel sold rooms for 500,000 won ($350) to 600,000 won per night, roughly six to seven times the regular rate, around the time of the cancellation.

Some rooms normally priced at 90,000 won per night were reportedly resold for as much as 650,000 won.

The case comes amid renewed concerns over excessive accommodation prices ahead of the Busan Fireworks Festival, scheduled for Saturday.

"With another controversy emerging over excessive hotel rates ahead of the Busan Fireworks Festival on Nov. 7, we plan to continue monitoring establishments that repeatedly receive complaints about price gouging," a police official said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.