Police release identity of suspect in Seoul building arson

Police on Tuesday released the identity and mug shots of a suspect accused of setting fires at two patent firms in southern Seoul last month and leaving 26 people injured.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency posted the photos of Lee Myung-soo, 77, on its website following a decision by a review committee. Lee is suspected of committing arson in two buildings in Seoul's southern ward of Gangnam on Oct. 20,

He was taken into custody shortly after the fires and was referred to the prosecution last week on charges of arson and attempted murder.

Investigators believe the suspect planned the arson and was likely aware of people inside the offices.

Lee has claimed that he was scammed by the patent firms and only wanted to scare people, not hurt them.

Korea releases the identities and mug shots of those suspected of committing serious crimes when there is substantial evidence that they committed the offenses.