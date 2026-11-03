The government is pushing to expand the definition of stalking to include tracking victims' locations and monitoring their social media activity, among other actions, as part of efforts to swiftly separate perpetrators from victims, the justice ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said an amendment to the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking was proposed Oct. 26 to make nine types of controlling behavior within a relationship criminal offenses.

The nine types of behavior are forcing victims to maintain a relationship, tracking their whereabouts, notifying them that they are being monitored, exercising digital control over them, interfering with their social relationships, controlling their access to or use of private information, creating threats or instilling fear, threatening their pets and isolating them from others.

Under current law, these acts are not recognized as distinct forms of stalking, limiting law enforcement's ability to intervene unless they involve physical assault or bodily injury.

If the amendment takes effect, authorities will be able to protect victims before situations escalate into violence by imposing interim measures, such as restraining orders and electronic monitoring devices, the ministry said.

Engaging in such stalking behavior on a continuous or repetitive basis is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,400), regardless of the victim's wishes.