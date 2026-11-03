Police said Tuesday they have busted a criminal ring suspected of manufacturing billions of won worth of methamphetamine using cold medicine.

The group allegedly bought large quantities of cold medicine to extract pseudoephedrine, a chemical used to illegally make methamphetamine, and produced 1.36 kilograms of the drug between April 2025 and June this year, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The amount is estimated to be worth 4.2 billion won ($3.1 million) and can be taken simultaneously by 40,000 people.

Police have referred 13 suspects involved in the scheme, including the group's five members, to the prosecution on drug-related charges.

The group had used an abandoned apartment to begin producing the drug in April last year before investigators were tipped off about the scheme in December. Police began apprehending the suspects in June after an undercover investigation.

Investigators found that a traditional Korean medicine pharmacist and five other suspects helped the group manufacture the drugs.

The pharmacist was found to have sold the group 10,610 bottles of cold medicine, containing 636,600 pills, between January and June.

Investigators said they seized the 1.36 kg of methamphetamine before distribution as well as 635 grams of pseudoephedrine and drug manufacturing equipment.

The drug ring leader had previously been imprisoned for producing methamphetamine with cold medicine in 2021.