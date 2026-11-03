A court on Tuesday canceled a bail granted to Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja after she left a designated hospital without permission, legal sources said.

The Seoul High Court decided to revoke the bail of 83-year-old Han, who was sentenced to a two-year prison term for bribing the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and other corruption charges, as she was found to have visited a Unification Church compound, according to the sources.

Han was found guilty of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors for the church through an intermediary in July 2022.

Han was also convicted of colluding with former church officials to give 100 million won ($74,500) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party in January 2022.



