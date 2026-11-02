Special counsel raids NEC headquarters over improper stipends
Summary
A special counsel team raided the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Monday over allegations that its commissioners received improper stipends. The team is investigating monthly allowances totaling 905.8 million won paid to the nine commissioners, despite objections that there was no legal basis for them. The probe is part of a broader investigation into ballot shortages and other suspected irregularities involving the election watchdog.
Key Facts
- The 65-member search team included four prosecutors and searched the offices of the NEC chair and secretary general.
- The stipends began at 171.5 million won in 2020, and the annual total exceeded the 100 million won threshold under a law on acts causing losses to the state treasury.
- The Board of Audit and Inspection and the National Assembly had pointed out that there were no grounds for the payments.
- The allowances were allegedly funded in part by diverting money allocated for other purposes.
- Special counsel Lee Tae-han’s team was launched in September to investigate ballot shortages on the day of the June 3 local elections and other suspected irregularities involving the NEC.
A special counsel team said Monday it raided the National Election Commission (NEC) over allegations its commissioners were paid 905.8 million won ($677,000) in improper stipends.
Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team said a 65-member team, including four prosecutors, were sent to the NEC headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, to search the offices of the NEC chair and secretary general.
The election watchdog is suspected of having unlawfully paid monthly stipends to its nine commissioners in the name of assisting "free and fair elections."
The allowances were given even after the Board of Audit and Inspection and the National Assembly pointed out the absence of grounds for their payment, including by diverting funds allocated for other purposes, according to the special counsel team.
In total, the stipends amounted to 905.8 million won, starting at 171.5 million won in 2020. The annual total exceeded the threshold of 100 million won per year set under a law for punishing acts causing losses to the state treasury.
Lee's team was launched in September to investigate ballot shortages on the day of the June 3 local elections and other suspected irregularities involving the election watchdog.
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