Court acquits PPP lawmaker over luxury gift to ex-first lady
Summary
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday acquitted People Power Party lawmaker Kim Gi-hyeon of anti-graft charges over a Roger Vivier clutch bag his wife gave former first lady Kim Keon Hee in March 2023. The court convicted his wife and fined her 5 million won. Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team had accused the couple of giving the bag in return for Kim Keon Hee’s support for Kim Gi-hyeon’s election as party leader.
Key Facts
- The clutch bag was valued at 2.67 million won, or $2,000.
- Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team sought a one-year prison sentence for Kim Gi-hyeon and a six-month term for his wife.
- The court said there was insufficient evidence that the couple conspired to give the bag and could not rule out that his wife delivered it without his knowledge.
- The court rejected the wife’s argument that the bag was a customary gift, citing Kim Keon Hee’s position.
- Kim Keon Hee previously said she had received the bag but did not remember accepting it in person.
A Seoul district court on Friday acquitted a lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) of anti-graft charges over a luxury bag gifted to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The Seoul Central District Court found Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon not guilty of violating the anti-graft law over the Roger Vivier clutch bag his wife gave to the then first lady, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in March 2023.
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had sought a one-year prison sentence for the lawmaker, accusing the couple of gifting the bag worth 2.67 million won ($2,000) in return for her support in his election as the PPP's leader earlier that month.
The court, however, convicted the lawmaker's wife of the charges, sentencing her to a fine of 5 million won. Min's team had sought a six-month prison term for Kim's wife.
The court rejected arguments by Kim's wife that the clutch bag was merely a customary gift, ruling that it constituted a violation of the anti-graft law given the former first lady's position.
It also rejected the special counsel team's argument that the couple had conspired to gift the bag, citing the lack of evidence to substantiate such an allegation and noting that it could not rule out the possibility of the lawmaker's wife delivering the bag without her husband's knowledge.
The former first lady, who has been convicted in separate corruption cases, earlier said she had received the bag but noted that she had no memory of accepting it in person.
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