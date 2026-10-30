Appellate sentencing in Yoon's high-stakes election law case to be broadcast live
Summary
The Seoul High Court will broadcast live the sentencing hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The appeal concerns his election-law conviction for false statements made during the 2022 presidential campaign. If the sentence is upheld and finalized, the People Power Party (PPP) must return 39.7 billion won in reimbursed campaign expenses.
Key Facts
- A district court sentenced Yoon in July to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.
- The charges include a December 2021 claim that Yoon had never introduced a lawyer to a former tax official.
- Yoon also faces a charge over a January 2022 interview in which he said a party official introduced him to shaman Jeon Seong-bae and denied that he and Kim Keon Hee had met Jeon together.
- Political parties receive government reimbursement for campaign spending when their candidate wins at least 15 percent of the vote.
- Parties must return reimbursed funds if their candidate receives a finalized prison sentence or a fine of at least 1 million won for election-law violations.
Next week's sentencing hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over election law violation charges will be broadcast live, court officials said Friday, a high-stakes ruling that could force the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to return nearly $30 million in reimbursed election expenses.
The Seoul High Court decided to allow broadcasters to air the sentencing scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Yoon was sentenced by a district court in July to a 18-month prison term, suspended for three years, for making false statements during the campaign ahead of the March 2022 presidential election that he ultimately won as the PPP's candidate.
Yoon was charged with falsely claiming during a December 2021 press event that he had never introduced a lawyer to a former tax official, who is the older brother of former senior prosecutor Yoon Dae-jin, a close associate of Yoon from his time in the prosecution service.
He also faces charges of lying in a January 2022 interview by claiming a party official had introduced him to shaman Jeon Seong-bae, while denying that he and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, had met Jeon together.
July's sentence was heavy enough to nullify Yoon's election and force the PPP to return the reimbursed election expenses. Should the sentence be upheld by the appeals court next week and finalized through a potential appeal to the Supreme Court, the PPP will be required to pay back 39.7 billion won ($29.7 million) to the state.
Under the election law, political parties receive government reimbursement for campaign spending if their candidate wins at least 15 percent of the vote. However, parties must return all reimbursed funds if the candidate is handed down a finalized prison sentence or fine of at least 1 million won for election law violations.
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