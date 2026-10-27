A court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 10 months in prison for spitting at a police officer and assaulting others during rallies to protest ballot shortages in June's local elections.

The 45-year-old, surnamed Kim, was accused of assaulting a total of five people, including the police officer who was trying to restrain her, during rallies outside the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul on June 22 and 23.

The Seoul Eastern District Court convicted her of obstruction of official duties and sentenced her to prison, citing her history of repeated assault and other offenses since February, as well as concerns she may reoffend.

It also cited favorable factors in determining the level of punishment, including the fact that Kim admitted to her crimes, showed remorse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2024.