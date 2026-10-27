Special counsel searches Seoul handball arena in ballot shortage probe
Summary
Special counsel Lee Tae-han’s team searched the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul on Tuesday as part of its probe into ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections. Investigators sought election records and surveillance camera footage to examine the shortages and allegations of poor election management by the National Election Commission. The search came a day before the team’s planned inspection of ballots stored at the gymnasium, where protesters have blocked their removal and called for accountability and a rerun.
Key Facts
- The gymnasium holds 2.47 million ballot papers cast in Seoul’s southeastern Songpa Ward.
- The special counsel team launched its investigation last month, and Tuesday’s search was its first search and seizure of the arena.
- Police deployed 20 mobile units to prevent potential clashes, while about 100 protesters were scattered across Olympic Park.
- Some voters at multiple polling stations were forced to leave without casting ballots, prompting public outcry.
A special counsel team on Tuesday searched a handball arena that served as a vote counting center earlier this year as part of a probe into an unprecedented shortage of ballots during the June 3 local elections.
Special counsel Lee Tae-han sent investigators to execute a search-and-seizure warrant at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul, to secure election records and surveillance camera footage.
It marked the special counsel team's first search and seizure of the arena since its investigation launched last month.
Lee's team said it plans to review the secured material to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ballot shortage and allegations of poor election management by the National Election Commission.
Multiple polling stations reported ballot shortages during the local elections, and some voters were forced to turn back without casting their votes, sparking major public outcry.
The search took place a day before the special counsel team's inspection of voter ballots stored at the gymnasium.
The site houses 2.47 million ballot papers cast in Seoul's southeastern Songpa Ward as protesters have blocked their removal amid calls for accountability and a rerun of the elections.
Police deployed 20 mobile units Tuesday to prevent potential clashes. About 100 protesters were scattered across Olympic Park, including dozens near the handball arena's entrance used by the special counsel team.
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