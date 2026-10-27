Special counsel searches Seoul handball arena in ballot shortage probe

A special counsel team on Tuesday searched a handball arena that served as a vote counting center earlier this year as part of a probe into an unprecedented shortage of ballots during the June 3 local elections.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han sent investigators to execute a search-and-seizure warrant at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul, to secure election records and surveillance camera footage.

It marked the special counsel team's first search and seizure of the arena since its investigation launched last month.

Lee's team said it plans to review the secured material to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ballot shortage and allegations of poor election management by the National Election Commission.

Multiple polling stations reported ballot shortages during the local elections, and some voters were forced to turn back without casting their votes, sparking major public outcry.

The search took place a day before the special counsel team's inspection of voter ballots stored at the gymnasium.

The site houses 2.47 million ballot papers cast in Seoul's southeastern Songpa Ward as protesters have blocked their removal amid calls for accountability and a rerun of the elections.

Police deployed 20 mobile units Tuesday to prevent potential clashes. About 100 protesters were scattered across Olympic Park, including dozens near the handball arena's entrance used by the special counsel team.