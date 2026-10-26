5-year term sought for ex-vice minister over presidential residence relocation

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team on Monday requested a five-year prison term for former Vice Land Minister Kim Oh-jin over alleged favoritism in the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence.

Min's team made the request during Kim's trial at the Seoul Central District Court, where he faces multiple charges, including abuse of authority and obstruction of rights.

The team also sought a five-year sentence for a former presidential secretary, surnamed Hwang, and a three-year term for Kim Tae-young, CEO of 21 Gram, the interior design company that handled renovation work at the presidential residence in Yongsan, central Seoul.

Kim and Hwang are accused of helping 21 Gram secure the contract for the relocation and renovation of the presidential residence through improper means following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's election victory in March 2022.

Min's team suspects that the two abused their authority to arrange for a construction company to lend its business license to 21 Gram, which lacked a general construction license. The interior design company is known to have ties to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, having previously sponsored exhibitions organized by her.