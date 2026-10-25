Police will launch a nationwide crackdown on imitation uniforms and equipment ahead of Halloween amid concerns that such items could be used to impersonate officers or disrupt police operations.

According to the National Police Agency (NPA) Sunday, the weeklong operation will run from Monday through Nov. 1, targeting the production, sale and distribution of imitation police gear in cooperation with provincial and metropolitan police agencies.

Under the current law, civilians who wear or possess official or imitation police uniforms or equipment face up to six months in prison or fines of up to 3 million won ($2,260).

The crackdown follows concerns raised after the deadly 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, when people costumed in police uniforms were reportedly mistaken for actual officers, causing confusion and hindering rescue operations.

Similarly, Korea also restricts the unauthorized wearing of military uniforms under a separate law, which prohibits civilians from wearing official military attire or uniforms that could make them difficult to distinguish from actual service members.

During the Halloween period, police will work with the Korea Online Shopping Association to step up monitoring of major online shopping platforms and secondhand marketplaces. They also plan to block searches for keywords such as “police uniform” and other related terms to curb the sale of imitation police gear.

Authorities will intensify inspections of 54 major online retailers while conducting on-site patrols and enforcement in popular Halloween gathering spots, including Itaewon and Hongdae in Seoul. Those found violating the regulations could face criminal investigations.

Police also urged the public to avoid selling or wearing police-themed costumes and accessories, even if they do not legally qualify as imitation uniforms, warning that they could be mistaken for actual police attire, particularly at night or in crowded areas.

The NPA said it would continue efforts to raise public awareness of the regulations and encourage compliance to prevent confusion and misuse of police uniforms and equipment.