Arrest warrant sought for woman accused of killing own mother
Summary
Police sought an arrest warrant Thursday night for a woman suspected of killing her mother at their home in Seoul’s Gangseo Ward at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The woman, who is in her 40s, called police and was placed under emergency arrest around 8:40 a.m. Police said the motive was not immediately known and that the suspect denies the charges.
Key Facts
- The victim was in her 60s and was confirmed to be the suspect’s biological mother, although the suspect described her as her stepmother when calling police.
- The suspect’s daughter told police she heard the suspect say the victim had tried to feed her poisoned food, but investigators found no relevant evidence.
- Investigators obtained statements that the suspect had previously expressed negative feelings toward her mother, including using abusive language.
Police said Friday they have sought an arrest warrant for a woman on suspicion of killing her mother at their home in western Seoul the previous day.
The suspect in her 40s allegedly killed her mother in her 60s at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at their home in Seoul's Gangseo Ward and voluntarily called the police. Police arrived at the scene and put her under emergency arrest at around 8:40 a.m., according to the Gangseo Police Station.
Police filed for a warrant to formally arrest her Thursday night, officials said.
Reasons for the suspect's alleged killing of her own mother were not immediately available.
When calling the police, the suspect described the victim as her "stepmother" but the victim was confirmed to be her biological mother.
The suspect's daughter told police that she heard the suspect saying the victim had attempted to feed her poisoned food, although police have found no relevant evidence.
Investigators have also obtained statements that the suspect had previously expressed negative feelings toward her mother, including using abusive language against her.
The suspect is denying the charges against her, officials said.
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