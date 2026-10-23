Police said Friday they have sought an arrest warrant for a woman on suspicion of killing her mother at their home in western Seoul the previous day.

The suspect in her 40s allegedly killed her mother in her 60s at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at their home in Seoul's Gangseo Ward and voluntarily called the police. Police arrived at the scene and put her under emergency arrest at around 8:40 a.m., according to the Gangseo Police Station.

Police filed for a warrant to formally arrest her Thursday night, officials said.

Reasons for the suspect's alleged killing of her own mother were not immediately available.

When calling the police, the suspect described the victim as her "stepmother" but the victim was confirmed to be her biological mother.

The suspect's daughter told police that she heard the suspect saying the victim had attempted to feed her poisoned food, although police have found no relevant evidence.

Investigators have also obtained statements that the suspect had previously expressed negative feelings toward her mother, including using abusive language against her.

The suspect is denying the charges against her, officials said.