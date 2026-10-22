INCHEON — The suspect behind last week's stabbing spree in Incheon has tested negative for psychopathy, police and legal sources said Thursday.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency conducted a psychopathy test on the 59-year-old suspect, Choi Choong-rak, but his score fell below the 25 out of 40 points needed to classify him as a psychopath.

Choi is accused of attempting to kill 10 people at a commercial complex in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 13, by wielding knives in both hands.

The rampage left eight people injured, including one who remains unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest. The two others escaped without harm.

During police questioning, Choi said he carried out the attack out of anger over medical treatment he received at a local hospital. He also told police that he did not target specific people but chose those who looked weaker than him.

Choi has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder.

Police said they are analyzing evidence and conducting further investigations to determine his motive and whether the attack was premeditated.