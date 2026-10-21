Prosecutors on Wednesday requested a five-year prison term for conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon over his alleged involvement in a courthouse riot last year by supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office sought the sentence during a hearing at the Seoul Western District Court, where Jeon faced multiple charges, including instigating trespassing in special-protection buildings.

Jeon is accused of being behind pro-Yoon protesters' violence at the same court on Jan. 19 last year, following the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his martial law declaration in December 2024.

The prosecution also charged Jeon with violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and obstructing general traffic for urging rally participants gathered in Gwanghwamun Square to march toward the court one day before the violence.

Prosecutors said using violence to attack a court simply because the judicial process or trial outcome does not meet one's expectations is a serious crime that fundamentally undermines the rule of law, adding that Jeon was behind the violence. They also said the pastor incited protesters by urging them on YouTube to exercise their right to resist.