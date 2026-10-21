Home of ex-election watchdog chief raided over improper overseas trip
Summary
A special counsel team raided former National Election Commission chief Roh Tae-ak’s home on Wednesday over allegations that he used commission funds for three overseas trips with his wife. Investigators seized a cell phone and other evidence as part of a broader probe into alleged irregularities at the election watchdog. The team said it acted after finding falsehoods in official reports about the trips.
Key Facts
- The search warrant listed suspected embezzlement, falsification of official documents and use of falsified documents.
- Roh led the NEC from May 2022 until June this year, when he resigned over ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections.
- Twelve personnel took part in the home search, including two prosecutors and seven investigators.
- A prosecution-police task force had obtained evidence and testimony that an NEC employee was assigned to assist Roh’s wife during the trips, while the trip reports described the employee as attending official events with Roh.
- The special counsel team also searched NEC headquarters on Wednesday and has been investigating ballot shortages and other alleged misconduct since launching last month.
A special counsel team on Wednesday raided the home of a former National Election Commission (NEC) chief over allegations he took improper overseas trips during his time in office.
Investigators from special counsel Lee Tae-han's team searched Roh Tae-ak's home and seized a cell phone and other evidence as part of their probe into various alleged irregularities at the election watchdog.
Roh has been accused of taking his wife on three overseas business trips using the NEC's money during his time in office from May 2022 until June this year, when he resigned over widespread ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections.
Lee's team said it launched the raid after detecting falsehoods in official reports written by an NEC official on the outcome of the trips.
Twelve personnel were mobilized in the search, including two prosecutors and seven investigators. The search warrant listed charges of embezzlement, the falsification of official documents and their use.
A prosecution-police task force had earlier secured evidence and testimony that an NEC employee had been assigned to assist Roh's wife during the overseas trips.
In trip reports, however, the employee described attending official events with Roh.
This was the first time a raid was conducted at his home. Roh was also formerly a Supreme Court justice.
A separate search was conducted at the NEC headquarters earlier Wednesday, the special counsel team said.
Since its launch last month, the special counsel team has been investigating the ballot shortages and other allegations of misconduct involving the NEC.
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