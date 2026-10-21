A man suspected of setting fires at two buildings in southern Seoul that left nearly 20 people injured this week has largely admitted to planning and carrying out the arson, police said Wednesday.

The fires at the adjacent buildings in Seoul's southern ward of Gangnam on Tuesday left 19 people injured, including one who was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. Police apprehended the suspect, in his 70s, hours later.

The suspect, who set fires at separate patent firms at the two buildings, told investigators that he bought two jerrycans, a lighter and flammable material near his home in western Seoul on Friday, according to the police.

He claimed the patent firms had defrauded him by issuing fake patent registration certificates, and that he had wanted to scare them and let the world know, the police said.

The police said it plans to seek a warrant for the suspect's formal arrest on suspicion of arson resulting in injury after questioning him again.