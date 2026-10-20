Man sent to prosecutors for allegedly murdering mother-in-law, kidnapping wife
Summary
Police on Tuesday referred 26-year-old Kim Sung-woo to prosecutors in southern Seoul for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife on Oct. 11. Police said Kim allegedly stabbed the woman at her home, assaulted his wife while confining her in his vehicle, and was arrested in Yangyang County. Investigators suspect the alleged crimes were retaliation for his wife’s marriage annulment suit.
Key Facts
- Police recommended charges of retaliatory murder, retaliatory confinement, aggravated assault, stalking and domestic violence law violations.
- Kim allegedly stalked his wife 18 times between Sept. 16 and Oct. 11 by waiting near her in-law’s home.
- Kim’s wife applied for divorce mediation in August before withdrawing it to seek an annulment of their marriage.
- Police said Kim claimed the murder was not premeditated and that he had sought to talk to his wife.
Police on Tuesday referred a man to the prosecution for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife, officials said.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Kim Sung-woo, is accused of stabbing his mother-in-law to death at her home in southern Seoul on Oct. 11 before kidnapping his wife who had been staying there, according to the Seoul Songpa Police Station.
Kim allegedly assaulted his wife in the face when she was confined in his vehicle before police rescued her and took him into custody in Yangyang County, about 150 kilometers east of Seoul, hours after the alleged murder.
The police station said it recommended charges of retaliatory murder, retaliatory confinement, aggravated assault and violations of laws on stalking and domestic violence against Kim to the prosecution.
Kim's wife had applied for divorce mediation in August before withdrawing it to seek an annulment of their marriage.
The suspect had stalked his wife on 18 occasions between Sept. 16 to Oct. 11, waiting for her near his in-law's home, the police said.
Investigators are putting weight on the possibility that Kim planned the crime as retaliation against the marriage annulment suit.
Kim has told investigators that the murder was not premeditated and that he had sought to talk to his wife, according to the police.
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