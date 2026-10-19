Yongsan to deploy 2,550 personnel in Itaewon to prevent repeat of Halloween tragedy

With the approach of Oct. 31, a Saturday that promises packed streets and spirited celebrations, local authorities in the heart of the capital are taking no chances.

The Yongsan District Office announced a comprehensive safety mobilization Monday for the upcoming Halloween season, deploying thousands of personnel and leveraging real-time data technology to safeguard visitors in the bustling Itaewon neighborhood.

The heightened security measures reflect a deep, ongoing commitment to preventing any repetition of the tragic 2022 Halloween crowd crush, which claimed 159 lives in a narrow alleyway in Itaewon. In the years since, local authorities and disaster response agencies have completely overhauled urban safety protocols, turning the nightlife district into a testing ground for real-time crowd management.

Running Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, a special 10-day safety enforcement period aims to manage an anticipated crowd of 165,000 visitors across popular nightlife corridors such as the World Food Street. The comprehensive plan blends boots-on-the-ground vigilance with advanced digital monitoring.

A combined force of approximately 2,550 personnel from the district office, the local police and fire stations, Seoul Metro, military units and merchant volunteer groups will patrol the area. Operating out of a joint command center near the World Food Street, these teams will handle specialized tasks ranging from fire prevention and crowd control to medical triage, facility inspections and sanitation management.

At the core of the district’s strategy is a sophisticated, data-driven tiered response system, according to district officials.

Building on patterns recorded over recent years, Yongsan officials have refined a four-stage congestion index. This framework synthesizes feeds from intelligent closed-circuit television cameras, the Yongsan Real-Time Smart Map, subway station passenger arrival counts, Seoul’s live urban data stream and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s crowd notification system. Whenever a density threshold is breached, the integrated control center immediately reviews live camera feeds to orchestrate a prompt, targeted intervention.

Beyond the core Itaewon tourist zone, authorities are widening their surveillance net to encompass surrounding hotspots including Haebangchon, Gyeongnidan-gil and Yongnidan-gil. Ahead of the festivities, inspections covered 218 cameras and 49 emergency bells across 59 locations to ensure seamless communication with the central hub. Furthermore, starting Oct. 30, a mobile disaster command bus will be stationed on-site to facilitate rapid information sharing and tactical coordination during the peak weekend hours.

Preventative housekeeping is also underway.

Since Oct. 12, district officials said they intensified crackdowns on street clutter and illegal parking, while pre-event joint inspections scheduled for Oct. 21 aim to eliminate physical hazards before crowds arrive. Public service announcements on electronic billboards and banners throughout the district continue to remind revelers of safety protocols.

“Nothing takes precedence over the safety of our residents and visitors,” Yongsan District head Kim Gyeong-dae said. “We will work in close coordination with relevant agencies to leave no loopholes in our safety measures through the very last day.”

He added, “We ask visitors to fully cooperate with on-site guidance and crowd control so that we can ensure a safe Halloween together.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.