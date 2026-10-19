A woman in her 30s has been taken into custody after allegedly throwing dishes and glass cups from a high-rise apartment several times in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

The Pyeongtaek Police Station arrested the woman, whose identity has been withheld, at around 3 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault, police said Monday.

She is accused of throwing ceramic dishes, glass cups and other objects from an upper floor of an apartment building in Godeok-dong, Pyeongtaek, on four or five occasions since Oct. 12.

No injuries were reported. However, after receiving reports that dishes were repeatedly falling from the building, police launched an investigation out of concern that more objects could be thrown and potentially injure residents.

Police also set up a restricted area around the locations where the objects had landed to keep residents away.

Identifying the person responsible proved difficult because the apartment building has dozens of floors and there were no surveillance cameras positioned to capture the objects being thrown.

On Saturday morning, officers set up a tripod at the scene and continuously filmed the exterior of the building with a smartphone.

Later that day, they captured footage showing an object falling from the building and used it to identify the suspect. Police also found items at her residence similar to those that had previously been thrown from the building.

During questioning, the woman admitted to throwing the objects and said she "had been under a lot of stress," according to police.

Considering the possibility of further incidents and the woman's health condition, police placed her in emergency hospitalization with the consent of her guardian.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.