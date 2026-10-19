A senior prosecutor said Monday that the prosecution has not considered withdrawing indictments in cases involving President Lee Jae Myung.

Park Chul-woo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, made the remarks during a parliamentary audit of the prosecution, responding to opposition lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun's question about whether he had ever offered an opinion or held discussions with the Supreme Prosecutors Office or the justice ministry on the possible withdrawal of indictments against Lee.

"While I am aware of the great public interest in the cases (involving Lee), they are no different from any other cases," Park said.

"It is a matter of principle that I cannot comment on how specific cases will be handled. Likewise, it is not appropriate to discuss at the parliamentary audit whether an indictment or an arrest will be pursued in any given case."

Regarding the fact-finding team under the justice ministry's future committee for respect for human rights, which some say could provide grounds for dropping charges in the future, Park said he was not involved in its work and had no knowledge of the details of its investigations.

Lee faced multiple criminal trials before winning the presidential election in June last year. The trials have been suspended because sitting presidents are immune from criminal prosecution while in office, except in the case of insurrection or treason.



