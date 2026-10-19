Passenger gets suspended prison term for attempting to open emergency door during flight

A court on Monday sentenced an airplane passenger to a suspended prison term for attempting to open one of the aircraft's emergency doors during a flight from Bangkok to Daegu last year.

The 38-year-old, surnamed Park, was charged with violating the Aviation Security Act by pulling up the door's lever latch while the T'way Air aircraft was flying at an altitude of 37,000 feet (11.3 km) on Nov. 22, 2025.

The Daegu District Court sentenced Park to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and 80 hours of community service.

It said the level of punishment was decided based on various factors, including the fact that the defendant had attempted to open the door only once and that the action posed little danger as the door was unlikely to open.

T'way Air has since been renamed Trinity Airways.