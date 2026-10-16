The recent stabbing rampage in Incheon by a repeat violent offender wearing an electronic ankle monitor has raised doubts about the system's ability to prevent violent crime. The case has sparked calls for tighter supervision of high-risk offenders, beyond simply tracking their movements.

On Tuesday, a man in his 50s previously convicted of attempted murder went on a stabbing attack at a shopping complex in Incheon, injuring nine people.

The suspect was wearing an electronic ankle monitor despite having repeatedly violated his supervision conditions and recently been booked by police for possessing a weapon.

The suspect was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for attempting to murder his ex-wife by stabbing her. After his release in 2019, he was required to wear an electronic ankle monitor until 2029.

Despite the monitoring, he was fined in 2021 for violating his curfew four times and was booked by police last month for possessing a weapon. He also reportedly met with his probation officer on the day of the attack.

The case has sparked public criticism over whether electronic ankle monitors can effectively prevent repeat offenses by violent criminals.

According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the number of offenders under electronic monitoring rose 9.2 percent to 5,273 as of July, from 4,827 a year earlier.

A total of 599 violations of monitoring conditions were recorded between January and July, including 590 curfew violations, five cases of entering prohibited areas and four violations of restraining orders.

Korea's electronic monitoring system tracks offenders' locations and movements through ankle monitors to enforce restrictions such as curfews and exclusion zones.

However, the devices cannot prevent offenders from carrying weapons or committing violent crimes, highlighting the limits of location tracking and probation in preventing repeat offenses.

The case has highlighted the limitations of relying on location tracking alone to prevent violent crime, rather than shortcomings in the technology itself.

"Electronic ankle monitors only track offenders' locations, yet we expect them to monitor their behavior as well," said Lee Yoon-ho, professor emeritus of police administration at Dongguk University. "There is a gap between what the devices can actually do and what we expect of them."

The incident has renewed debate over the need for stricter supervision and measures to keep high-risk repeat offenders separated from society.

In U.S., some states have adopted "three-strikes" laws that impose lengthy prison sentences on repeat offenders convicted of serious or violent crimes, keeping them incarcerated for longer periods.

Korea previously had a preventive detention system that allowed habitual and high-risk offenders to be held in separate facilities after serving their prison sentences, where they received rehabilitation and vocational training.

However, the system was abolished in 2005 amid concerns over human rights violations.

Critics argue that society is now bearing the consequences of abolishing the system over concerns about offenders' human rights, reviving debate over how to balance those rights with public safety.

"We need to ask what should take priority: offenders' rights or public safety," Lee said. "When someone poses a serious threat to society and causes harm, the only solution is to keep them separated from society."