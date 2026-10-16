Police release identity of Incheon stabbing suspect
Summary
Police released the identity of Choi Choong-rak in Incheon on Friday after a committee unanimously approved disclosing his name, age and mugshot. The 59-year-old is suspected of attempting to kill 10 people at a commercial complex in Incheon on Tuesday. Eight people were injured, including one who remains unconscious after cardiac arrest, while two escaped unharmed. Police cited the crime’s brutality, the severity of the harm and sufficient evidence for the disclosure.
Key Facts
- Choi Choong-rak’s personal information will remain posted on the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s website through Nov. 16.
- The attack occurred at a commercial complex in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, with the suspect allegedly wielding knives in both hands.
- Choi cited dissatisfaction with medical treatment at a local hospital as the motive during police questioning.
- Police said Choi has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder.
Police on Friday released the identity of a suspect accused of carrying out a knife attack at a major commercial complex in Incheon that injured eight people earlier this week.
The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency released the suspect's name, Choi Choong-rak; his age, 59; and his mugshot after holding a committee meeting to review whether to publicly disclose his personal information.
The police said the panel unanimously approved the release, citing "the brutality of the crime, the severity of the harm caused and the availability of sufficient evidence."
Choi's personal information will be posted on the police agency's website from Friday through Nov. 16.
He is suspected of attempting to kill 10 people at the commercial complex in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Tuesday, wielding knives in both hands. The attack left eight people injured, including one who remains unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest. The other two people escaped unharmed.
During police questioning, Choi cited his dissatisfaction with medical treatment at a local hospital as the motive for the attack.
He reportedly has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder.
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