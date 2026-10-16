Police on Friday released the identity of a suspect accused of carrying out a knife attack at a major commercial complex in Incheon that injured eight people earlier this week.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency released the suspect's name, Choi Choong-rak; his age, 59; and his mugshot after holding a committee meeting to review whether to publicly disclose his personal information.

The police said the panel unanimously approved the release, citing "the brutality of the crime, the severity of the harm caused and the availability of sufficient evidence."

Choi's personal information will be posted on the police agency's website from Friday through Nov. 16.

He is suspected of attempting to kill 10 people at the commercial complex in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Tuesday, wielding knives in both hands. The attack left eight people injured, including one who remains unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest. The other two people escaped unharmed.

During police questioning, Choi cited his dissatisfaction with medical treatment at a local hospital as the motive for the attack.

He reportedly has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder.