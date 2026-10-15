Special counsel seeks new arrest warrant for jailed ex-first lady to keep her in custody

A special counsel team said Thursday it has filed for a new arrest warrant for jailed former first lady Kim Keon Hee as her detention period is set to expire later this month.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team submitted the request to the Supreme Court, citing the need to keep Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in custody before her detention expires Oct. 31.

Kim, who has been in detention since August last year, awaits final rulings by the top court on two sentences delivered by appellate court benches: a four-year prison sentence on corruption charges, and a five-year prison sentence on bribery and other charges.

A final ruling for the first case is unlikely to be delivered before her detention period expires, with the court scheduling a deliberation session for next Thursday.

"As the expiration of defendant Kim Keon Hee's detention period nears, there is a need to keep her in custody, so we have submitted an application to issue an arrest warrant," the team said.